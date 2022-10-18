Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Home Entertainment

Apple Kills Off The Apple TV HD

The ancient $149 streaming box is finally being retired, replaced by a new Apple TV 4K that costs $129.

Eli Blumenthal headshot
David Katzmaier headshot
Eli Blumenthal
David Katzmaier
2 min read
The Apple TV HD box
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Apple TV HD had a long life, but after hanging around for seven years Apple is finally ready to put it out to pasture. The move was revealed Tuesday when Apple's online store no longer listed the Apple TV HD as available for sale. The only streaming device currently available at Apple's site is now the new Apple TV 4K

Last given a specs update back in 2015, the aging box was still sold in late 2022 at $149, and discounted as low as a still-expensive $79, despite not being capable of streaming content in 4K. Apple gave the box a slight repackaging last year to include its new Siri Remote, but still kept the sky-high price and aging A8 processor (similar to the one found in the iPhone 6 that was released in 2014) the same. 

In our latest review of the Apple TV HD last year, the device did a fine job opening and playing all the major streaming apps -- but did so at a significantly cheaper RokuAmazon Fire TV or Google Chromecast. Asking the Apple TV HD to do anything more, like play an Apple Arcade game, and you quickly saw how limited the box was. 

With the much more powerful Apple TV 4K running an updated A12 processor and just $30 more at the time, it begged the question of why anyone would even want the Apple TV HD anymore? If you already are fine with spending over $100 on a streaming device, that delta probably doesn't matter when the experience on the 4K version is so much better. 

It took some time, but Apple seems to finally have gotten the message by lowering the price on the new Apple TV 4K and finally killing off its HD cousin. RIP Apple TV HD, you had a good run. 

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple

Apple TV 4K (2022)

From $129

Preorders are now open for the new Apple TV 4K with prices starting at $129. Devices will begin shipping on Nov. 4. 

See at Apple