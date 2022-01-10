Apple appears to discontinue Beats Pill Plus speaker

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple appears to have discontinued the Beats Pill Plus Bluetooth speaker, as the product is no longer listed on or available to buy from the Apple Store and Beats websites.

Apple didn't immediately respond to questions about why the speaker was discontinued. The Beats Pill Plus was available on the Beats website for $180 as recently as Jan. 5, according to an archived version of the site. Its removal from the Apple and Beats sites was earlier reported by 9to5Mac.

The Beats Pill Plus was unveiled in 2015 as Apple's first new Beats product following the tech giant's $3 billion acquisition of the popular headphone company in 2014. With the Beats Pill Plus speaker pulled from the website, the ‌HomePod Mini‌ is Apple's sole speaker available, and the Beats line is now exclusively headphones.

Read more: Best Bluetooth wireless speaker for 2022