Anker unveils a slick new portable 4K laser projector at CES 2022

Anker makes one of our favorite portable projectors, the Nebula Mars II Pro, which costs around . Although it only offers 720p resolution, it gets high marks for "its light output, overall image quality, ease of use and affordable price." Now Anker is bringing laser technology and much higher light output to a new Nebula projector that has a similar design. Announced at CES 2022, the Nebula Cosmos Laser, which comes in 1080p ($1,599) and 4K ($2,199, £2,199) versions, will be available for pre-purchase on Kickstarter from Jan. 11 through mid-March.

Anker says both models are powered by a laser phosphor light source that provides 2,400 ANSI lumens of brightness (with laser technology you never have to change a projector bulb). By comparison, the Nebula Mars II Pro is rated at 500 ANSI lumens of brightness. Like that model, the new Nebula Cosmos projectors use Android TV 10 that gives you access to many of the popular video streaming services, although Netflix is a bit tricky to use. Alternatively, you should be able to cast content wirelessly to the projector from your phone.

The Cosmos Laser 4K features integrated two dual 10-watt and dual 5-watt speakers while the 1080p Cosmos Laser has dual 10-watt speakers (so, yes, the Cosmos Laser 4K should offer more robust sound).

Anker

While the Nebula Cosmos 4K features much higher resolution and light output compared to the Mars II Pro (as well as a much higher price tag), the one thing the Comos 4K doesn't have is a built-in battery -- AC power is required. Alas, one of the press photos we got was a bit deceptive (see above), but we still look forward to checking out what kind of picture -- and sound -- the Cosmos 4K can produce. Hopefully, it will be a nice step up from Epson's EpiqVision Mini EF12 1080p laser projector, which retails for around $900.

Anker says both Nebula Cosmos models are scheduled to ship in late March.