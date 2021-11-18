Twitter-based S&P 500 stock index Spotify lyrics Comedy Wildlife Photography Award winners Tiger King 2 review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Amazon's one-day early Black Friday TV sale has up to $600 off TCL 4K TVs

Time is running out to make your discounted purchase.

TV deals are a staple of Black Friday, and this season is no exception. Amazon has been running its early Black Friday event all month long and today's featured top deals include big savings on TCL Smart TVs. TCL's midrange TVs might not be the top of the line, but we keep coming back to them because the quality you get at these affordable prices is hard to compete with. The 43-inch model is only on sale until tomorrow, but it's unclear how long the other two discounts will be available. However, with Amazon gearing up for its big 48-hour Black Friday sale starting next Thursday, I would jump on these deals sooner rather than later.

TCL 6-series 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV: $898

Save $602
TCL
At 40% off, this 65-inch 6-series is our favorite sale of the bunch. The mini-LEDs create a bright picture that comes through in crystal clear 4K resolution. This is the newer 2021 model, but the 2020 version was even named a CNET Editors' Choice last November. At this price, the 6-series is going to be a tough value to beat.

You can read David Katzmaier's full review of the 2020 model here..

 

$898 at Amazon

More TCL TVs on sale now:

These are one-day deals at Amazon, so you'll want to make sure you act quickly if any of them are of interest to you.