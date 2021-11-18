Amazon's one-day early Black Friday TV sale has up to $600 off TCL 4K TVs

David Katzmaier/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

TV deals are a staple of Black Friday, and this season is no exception. Amazon has been running its early Black Friday event all month long and today's featured top deals include big savings on TCL Smart TVs. TCL's midrange TVs might not be the top of the line, but we keep coming back to them because the quality you get at these affordable prices is hard to compete with. The 43-inch model is only on sale until tomorrow, but it's unclear how long the other two discounts will be available. However, with Amazon gearing up for its big 48-hour Black Friday sale starting next Thursday, I would jump on these deals sooner rather than later.

TCL E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E At 40% off, this 65-inch 6-series is our favorite sale of the bunch. The mini-LEDs create a bright picture that comes through in crystal clear 4K resolution. This is the newer 2021 model, but the 2020 version was even named a CNET Editors' Choice last November. At this price, the 6-series is going to be a tough value to beat. You can read David Katzmaier's full review of the 2020 model here..

More TCL TVs on sale now:

