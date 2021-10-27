Amazon's new Fire TV Omni and 4-Series TVs will get support for Apple's AirPlay

Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Omni and 4-Series televisions officially go on sale on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean Amazon is done adding new features. The online retail giant announced Wednesday that the new televisions will be getting support for Apple's AirPlay, allowing those with an iPhone, iPad or Mac to easily share what's on their screens with their big, new Amazon-branded televisions.

No timeline was given for when the casting feature would be enabled; an Amazon representative told CNET that it would be "coming soon" and "this year."

Adding support for AirPlay has become an increasingly commonplace feature on modern televisions. Many of the latest TVs from TCL, LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio and others support AirPlay 2 screen sharing. In July Amazon began rolling out AirPlay support, as well as HomeKit for integration with Siri or the Home app, to 2020 Toshiba and Insignia televisions that run on its Fire TV software.

Unlike rival Roku, which has included AirPlay support on TVs that run its software as well as in its own streaming players, Amazon has stopped short of rolling out AirPlay to its streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Cube. The company did not announce any plans to bring AirPlay to those devices on Wednesday.

Given how streaming apps have had issues with streaming platforms (see Amazon's old fight with Peacock and Roku's ongoing spat with YouTube), it's hard not to find value in having different ways to get content onto a TV.