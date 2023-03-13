Amazon's Fire TV Lets You Fill Out Your NCAA Bracket With Alexa

March Madness is here and now's the time to fill out your NCAA Basketball bracket. This year, Amazon is offering to help you do it on your Fire TV.

The company is launching an interactive bracket on its Fire TV smart platform, where you can pick winners for each region and stage of the tournament. The bracket will keep tabs on your progress and track how you do against other participants. The bracket is available beginning Monday and must be filled out by Thursday, March 16, in order to participate.

Fire TV users can find the bracket by saying "Alexa, fill my bracket," into their voice remote. Alternatively, you can double-click the Alexa voice control button on the remote to bring up the shortcut panel or simply look for the March Madness hub on the home screen.

You'll be able to share your bracket on social media by scanning a QR code from the TV and posting it to your social network of choice.

Amazon

The First Four play-in round of the NCAA men's tournament kicks off on Tuesday, while the first round starts on Thursday. Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue were named the top seeds.

Meanwhile, the women's bracket begins with the First Four on Wednesday, with the first round starting on Friday. South Carolina and its perfect record grabbed a No. 1 seed in the tournament, along with Indiana, Stanford and Virginia Tech.