Amazon's Entry-Level Streaming Stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite, Is Down to Just $20 Today

Sarah Tew/CNET

The streaming device market is exploding right now, with tons of big companies like Google, Apple and Amazon getting in on the action. There's a huge range of models available, with some of the most advanced devices listing for over $100. But if you're just after a simple plug-in that lets you access all your favorite streaming services, then we have a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, you can snag Amazon's simple and affordable Fire TV Stick Lite for just $20, $10 off from the original price and only $2 more than the lowest we've seen.

This is the Lite version of the Fire TV Stick, so you're only getting the basic functions, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's simple, user-friendly and can transform any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV with access to all your favorite shows and movies. The plug-and-play set-up couldn't be easier, and it comes pre-loaded with popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more so you can get right to watching.

The major limitations of the Lite version are that it can only stream in HD, so no support for 4K content, and the remote only controls the streaming stick, not your TV. So you will have to switch to your regular remote for things like TV power and adjusting the volume.