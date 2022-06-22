Amazon's Alexa May Someday Speak In Your Dead Relative's Voice

Amazon Alexa may someday be able to speak to you in the voice of friends and family who are no longer alive.

The new feature was mentioned at Amazon's re:MARS event as a way to "make memories last." After listening to someone's voice for less than a minute, Alexa would be able to simulate that voice when speaking. A video of the feature depicted a child who asked to have their grandmother read them a story, and Alexa affirmed before changing her voice, according to Sky News.

It's not clear how far the feature is in development, or when it could be rolled out to Alexa voice assistants.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

