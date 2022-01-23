Amazon's 4K streaming stick is $20 off right now

Sarah Tew/CNET

These days, you don't really need a smart TV to have access to the internet. Streaming devices are simple plug-ins that automatically transform any HDMI-equipped screen into a smart TV with instant access to hundreds of apps, shows and movies. There are quite a few different models out there, from entry-level "lite" versions to pricier models that activate at the sound of your voice. This Fire TV Stick 4K is a great midrange option, and right now you can pick it up at entry-level prices. Amazon dropped the price by 40%, so you can grab this impressive high-res streaming device for just $30. The step-up Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for just $10 more.

For just $30, the Fire TV Stick 4K boasts some pretty impressive specs. As you could probably tell from the name, this Fire Stick can stream content in stunning 4K ultra-high definition picture on compatible TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 Plus, as well as Dolby Atmos audio, for an immersive cinematic experience right in your own living room. As soon as you plug it in, you'll have instant access to hundreds of your favorite streaming services from HBO Max to Disney Plus, and of course, Prime Video. You'll also be able to access free streaming services like Pluto and IMDb TV. The Alexa-enabled remote even comes equipped with a built-in microphone, so you can easily browse your shows and movies with just the sound of your voice. You can read our full review of this Amazon streamer here.