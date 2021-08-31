Amazon reportedly building live audio business

Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Amazon is reportedly building a live audio service for use with Alexa. According to a Tuesday report from Axios, Amazon is investing heavily in an effort led by its music division that would include paying podcast networks, musicians and celebrities to use the feature for live conversations, shows and events.

As podcast and live audio services surged during 2020, Amazon expanded its music subscription service to include podcasts. Then, in December, Amazon announced the acquisition of podcast publisher Wondery. Amazon is the latest tech giant investing in podcasts in the hope of popularizing its streaming services and, by extension, the hardware it sells you to access them.

Amazon didn't immediately return CNET's request for comment.