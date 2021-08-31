Windows 11 release date 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial iPhone 13 rumors Rocketeer reboot for Disney Plus
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Amazon reportedly building live audio business

After several moves to expand into podcasts, Amazon is reportedly investing in a live audio service for Amazon Music.

Amazon Music Car Mode
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Amazon is reportedly building a live audio service for use with Alexa. According to a Tuesday report from Axios, Amazon is investing heavily in an effort led by its music division that would include paying podcast networks, musicians and celebrities to use the feature for live conversations, shows and events. 

As podcast and live audio services surged during 2020, Amazon expanded its music subscription service to include podcasts. Then, in December, Amazon announced the acquisition of podcast publisher Wondery. Amazon is the latest tech giant investing in podcasts in the hope of popularizing its streaming services and, by extension, the hardware it sells you to access them. 

Amazon didn't immediately return CNET's request for comment. 