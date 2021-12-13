Amazon Fire TV Cube streams its way to a new historic low of just $75

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

This holiday season, we've seen plenty of all-time lows when it comes to streaming devices, including the best price yet on the Roku Express 4K Plus. While most of these deals hover around the $25 to $50 range, Amazon is upping the ante by slashing the price on its most advanced (and expensive) streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube. Originally listing for $120, you can pick up one of these sleek streaming boxes for only $75 right now.

While it's marketed as a streaming device, the Fire TV Cube is also so much more. As a media streamer, it will give you instant access to all your favorite movies and shows across hundreds of streaming services, from HBO Max to to Netflix, and even some free services such as Pluto and IMDb TV. It boasts a hexa-core processor and 2GB of memory for lightning fast streaming in dazzling 4K UHD picture, as well as audio support for Dolby Atmos.

But with a built-in microphone and speaker as well as Alexa capabilities, it can also double as simple smart home hub. Using only your voice you can not only browse shows and adjust the volume and inputs on your TV, but also dim the lights, check the weather, stream music and even make zoom calls, all through your Fire TV Cube. This is one of the most powerful and versatile media streaming devices on the market right now, and you can pick it up right now for 38% off.