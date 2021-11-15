Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals: Stick 4K Max hits $35, save $150 on Omni TVs

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Amazon's Fire TV devices lets you stream most major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and its own Prime Video. Like its chief rival Roku, Fire TV is a popular and affordable way to stream TV shows and movies, and it's available on plug-and-play devices like the Fire TV Stick and Cube, as well as on televisions from Toshiba, Insignia and Amazon itself. The Fire TV platform works with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and -- unlike Roku -- you can even install VPNs on Fire TV devices, which increase viewing options that are otherwise region-locked.

Along with Prime Day, the Black Friday holiday season is generally the best time to buy Fire TV devices. We're compiling the best offers we see here and will continue to update as more become available.

Black Friday deals on Fire TV Devices

Want to upgrade an older TV with the latest Fire TV streaming options? Now is a great time. A Fire TV Stick will give your TV an Alexa-powered streaming makeover, and the 4K version is now selling for as little as $25. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Cube are marked down to their lowest prices ever, and the Fire TV Recast DVR is back to its all-time low.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K debuted in 2018 at $50 and today it's at an all-time low of $25. While that's a great price, we think that the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (see below) is a worthwhile upgrade, especially considering that it's now only $10 more expensive than this older version. On the other hand if you want to pay as little as possible for 4K streaming, the non-Max stick is still a great deal. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a speedy device, look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Max loads 4K content apps almost immediately, and navigating around the system is swift and smooth. Even better, the Max supports Wi-Fi 6 and nearly all the latest playback standards, including Dolby Vision. The downside to the Max is its Fire TV platform -- we like Roku better -- and the fact that ads are featured prominently throughout. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire Stick on the market and now is down to an all-time low of $35, slightly more expensive than original Fire TV Stick 4K. For those looking for the best streaming experience Amazon has to offer, it might be worth spending the extra $10 to pick up the Max.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines a Fire TV Stick with an Alexa speaker to create an all-in-one device to control your TV with your voice. It lets you control power, input switching and volume on your TV, sound bar or AV receiver using only voice commands. You can also use your voice to change channels on a cable box. Although it's not for everyone, the Cube could be a good choice for those who love controlling their TV with their voice. The Fire TV Cube debuted in 2018 for $120, but is now at an all-time low of $80 this holiday season. Read our Fire TV Cube review.

Ry Crist/CNET The Fire TV Recast is a DVR for cord-cutters that records the free, over-the air (OTA) TV you can get in most areas of the country by putting up an antenna. The Amazon Fire TV Recast antenna DVR doesn't charge any monthly fees, the setup is easy and out of home streaming to your phone works well. The downside is that you'll need a Fire TV device attached to your TV, and can only watch on two devices at once. The two tuner, 500GB version of the Fire TV Recast originally went on sale in 2018 for $230, but it is now back down to an all-time low of $130. Read our Amazon Fire TV Recast review.

Fire TV 4-series Black Friday deals

After licensing its Fire TV operating system to third-party manufacturers like Toshiba and Insignia, Amazon began producing its own series of Fire TV models in 2021. There are two lines, the 4-Series and the step-up Omni series. Both are on sale now for the first time. The 4-Series don't feature the built-in microphones available on the Omni series, but you still have full access to Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, via the remote. We haven't yet reviewed these models, but both lines will be getting AirPlay support later this year. Read more about Amazon 4-series and Omni TVs.

Amazon Go big! Right now the 50-inch 4-series is $40 cheaper than the 43-inch. The 55-incher (see below) costs an additional $50.

Other Amazon Fire TV 4-Series to consider:









Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

The Omni Series is a fully hands-free TV with built-in microphones so you can ditch the remote. Just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch and control content with Alexa. It has 4K resolution and supports HDR video in HDR10 and HLG formats, and the 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision, too. Additionally, Fire TV Omni is the first smart TV with built-in Zoom, which will launch later this year. If you're interested in this feature, be sure to note that the necessary USB webcam accessory is sold separately.

Amazon The Omni Series takes smart TV to a new level. With built-in microphones, Alexa will respond to voice commands, making functions like streaming easier to use than a traditional remote control. Additionally, Alexa has a few new tricks up her sleeve, including a voice-powered recommendation engine where Alexa tailors suggestions across apps, asks questions and helps you narrow down choices by actor, genre and more. Right now you can grab it for the same price as a 43-inch.

More Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Deals: