Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals: $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, plus the first big savings on Omni TVs

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Amazon's smart TV system is main rival to Roku, with a host of plug-and-play devices like the Fire TV Stick and Cube to televisions from Toshiba, Insignia and now Amazon itself with the Fire TV operating system built-in. As with Roku, you can stream most major streaming channels including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and (of course) Prime Video. The Fire TV platform offers seamless integration with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and -- unlike Roku -- you can even install VPN apps on Fire TV devices which increase viewing options that are otherwise region-locked.

Along with Prime Day, the Black Friday holiday season is generally the best time to buy Fire TV devices. We're compiling the best offers we're finding here, and will continue to update as more become available.

Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals

Want to upgrade an older TV with the latest Fire TV streaming options? A Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube will give your TV an Alexa-powered streaming makeover for as little as $25 or less.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device gives you an at-home cinematic experience in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It includes the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps, as well as control your TV's power and volume. It's compact and easy to set up. Once online, you'll have access to all your favorite streaming apps. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K review. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Note that the Fire TV Stick HD and Fire TV Stick Lite are also on sale, but the 4K model listed above is a much better deal at basically the same price.













Fire TV 4-series Black Friday deals

After licensing its Fire TV operating system to third-party manufacturers like Toshiba and Insignia, Amazon began producing its own series of Fire TV models in 2021. There are two lines, the 4-Series and the step-up Omni series. Both are on sale now for the first time ever. The 4-Series don't feature the built-in microphones available on the Omni series, but you still have full access to Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, via the remote. We haven't yet reviewed these models, but both lines will be getting AirPlay support later this year. Read more about Amazon 4-series and Omni TVs.

Amazon Go big! Right now the 50-inch 4-series is $40 cheaper than the 43-inch. The 55-incher (see below) costs an additional $50.

Other Amazon Fire TV 4-Series to consider:









Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

The Omni Series is a fully hands-free TV with built-in microphones so you can ditch the remote. Just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content with Alexa. It has 4K resolution and supports HDR video in HDR10 and HLG formats, and the 65-inch and 75-inch models have support Dolby Vision, too. Additionally, Fire TV Omni is the first smart TV with built-in Zoom, which will launch later this year. If you're interested in this feature, be sure to note that the necessary USB webcam accessory is sold separately.

Amazon The Omni Series takes smart TV to a new level. With built-in microphones, Alexa will respond to voice commands, making functions like streaming easier to use than a traditional remote control. Additionally, Alexa has a few new tricks up her sleeve, including a voice-powered recommendation engine where Alexa tailors suggestions across apps, asks questions and helps you narrow down choices by actor, genre and more. Right now you can grab it for the same price as a 43-inch.

More Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Deals: