Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: New sales dropping daily

Amazon has been offering deals all month long rather than waiting until the last minute to drop its big sale. That means anyone looking to get a jump on their shopping has had lots of discounts to peruse while crossing names off their holiday gift list.

And the mega retailer is just getting started -- last week, Amazon dropped a press release teasing the deals you can expect from its 48-hour main Black Friday sale, which will run from Nov. 25 to 26 (Thanksgiving and Black Friday itself). The details about what will actually be discounted and for how much are pretty fuzzy, but in the meantime, its early deals have shown no sign of slowing down.

Even though its main Black Friday event is just a couple of days away, Amazon isn't holding back. Its most recent wave of sales included huge discounts on Amazon devices, many of which hit their lowest prices ever. You can see the best picks from that round below, as well as plenty more great early deals that are still available.

Because Amazon is constantly changing its Black Friday deals, you can expect this page to update frequently. All prices are accurate as of Wednesday, Nov. 24. Check back frequently for the most current information on the best deals available from Amazon.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Available Now

Amazon This 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most advanced tablet to date. It features 4GB of RAM (twice as much as the previous generation) and a quality 1080p 10.1-inch screen. And at 42% off, this is the absolute lowest price we've seen. It's price-matched at Best Buy.

Amazon Amazon's smallest smart display has just a 5.5-inch screen, but comes with all of Alexa's best features. It has a 2-megapixel camera with a physical shutter, and you can get it in glacier white, charcoal or the newest option, deep sea blue (pictured above). For 47% off, this is the all-time lowest price we've seen. Read our Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) review.

Blink These outdoor security cameras work with Alexa-enabled smart devices so you can keep an eye on your home when you're away. They take only minutes to set up and can run for two years on just two AA batteries. This is the lowest price we've seen on this two-pack and for only $10 more, you can get them in a bundle with an Echo Show 5.

Amazon This bundle is on sale for the same price as just the Ring doorbell on its own, so you're essentially getting the Echo Dot for free. The Ring doorbell can send notifications about who's coming and going straight to your phone, and with the Echo Dot you can even chat directly with visitors.

More Black Friday Amazon deals available now

Amazon This is Amazon's newest piece of streaming hardware, and this happens to be the first discount the company is offering on it. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max was released late in 2021 and offers some big feature additions like Wi-Fi 6 support, improved power and better gaming abilities. At this price, it's easy to justify grabbing one for your spare TV or upgrading your current Fire TV Stick to one of these instead. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review.

Lori Grunin/CNET It's been relatively hard to find good webcams in stock lately, and even more rare to find them on sale. For a limited time, the Razer Kiyo streaming webcam is 30% off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. It features a built-in ring light with adjustable brightness, 1080p video at 30 frames per second and more. This is perfect for work video calls and game streaming.

Ubisoft Regardless of whether you prefer to game on Xbox or PlayStation, Amazon has a limited-time deal that saves you $25 on Far Cry 6, even for next-gen consoles. This discount brings Far Cry 6 down to a new all-time low, but be sure to act quickly as this sale is only good for a short time. Read our Far Cry 6 review.

Bose The latest iteration in Bose's QuietComfort line just came out at the end of September and they are already on sale. This limited-time discount drops them to the lowest price we've seen. Both colors of these noise-canceling headphones are discounted. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, have Quiet and Aware modes, charge via USB-C and much more. Read our Bose QuietComfort 45 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This simple streaming stick can bring you all of your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K HDR. This new 2021 model debuted at $50 and is already down to $30. Read our Streaming Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET Want some of the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we've heard this year -- or ever, for that matter? Sorry, Apple: These Sonys take the prize. And they're currently available at the best price of the year. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Prefer a more Alexa-friendly streaming option? Amazon's own streaming stick transforms your TV into a smart TV. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Amazon The Omni series is the high end of a brand new line of TVs made by Amazon directly. Taking the Alexa voice remote one step further, the Omni series features a microphone built directly into the TV. It allows easy browsing using only the sound of your voice, so you can stop worrying about losing track of your remote. Released only earlier this year, this is the first time we've seen these TVs drop in price at all.

Insignia This 4K smart television comes preloaded with Fire TV, which gives you instant access to your favorite shows and movies through your favorite streaming service apps. The Alexa remote has a built-in microphone so you can browse using only the sound of your voice.

David Carnoy/CNET These minimalist Bluetooth headphones are a great midrange choice for everyday use. They boast 30 hours of battery life and are compatible with virtual assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. They just dropped another $10, making this the all-time lowest price we've seen on these.

Samsung This Samsung A650 soundbar includes a built-in center speaker and a wireless subwoofer for a more immersive experience. Programmed to optimize your listening experience, the soundbar will adapt to whatever video content you're watching to give you the highest quality sound.

Fitbit With its 10 days of battery life and waterproof design, this sleek wellness tracker features 24/7 monitoring to track your heart rate, sleep patterns and estimated calories burned. This sale also includes a free year of Fitbit Premium, which offers more detailed insights on your fitness progress and personalized step-by-step programs for even greater improvement. Update, Nov. 13: This deal has expired, but you can still get it for $10 in savings, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 in Rose is available for $20 off the retail price here.

Cricut This DIY cutting machine is a great deal for the arts-and-crafts crowd. Capable of cutting over 100 different materials, including vinyl, faux leather and poster board, it can be used to make custom stickers, apparel, cards and more. Just upload your design to Circuit's free design software design space and start creating.

Expired Amazon Black Friday deals

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Read Beats Studio Buds review.