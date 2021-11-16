Amazon Black Friday 2021: 12 great deals happening ahead of the big day

Deal Savings Price























Amazon, much like every other retailer, is not waiting until Black Friday to begin . The online retail giant already has a ton of stuff on sale, and our team is checking in daily to see what's new, what's worth buying and which deals have already expired. Not all Black Friday deals are the same, and we're doing our best to sort them out and deliver the absolute best Amazon Black Friday offers you can get now.

We're already seeing discounts on Amazon's own hardware (as expected), but also on games, PC accessories, streaming sticks, TVs and much more. And just yesterday, the online retailer dropped its press release teasing the deals you can expect from its 48-hour Black Friday sale, which will run from Nov. 25 to 26. While those sales aren't live yet, here are the best early deals happening right now.

Because Amazon is constantly changing its Black Friday deals, you can expect this page to update frequently. All prices are accurate as of Tuesday, Nov. 16. Check back for the most current information on the best deals available from Amazon.

The best Black Friday Amazon deals available now

Amazon This is Amazon's newest piece of streaming hardware, and this happens to be the first discount the company is offering on it. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max was released late in 2021 and offers some big feature additions like Wi-Fi 6 support, improved power and better gaming abilities. At this price, it's easy to justify grabbing one for your spare TV or upgrading your current Fire TV Stick to one of these instead. Check out the full CNET Fire TV Stick 4K Max review for more info.

Lori Grunin/CNET It's been relatively hard to find good webcams in stock lately, and even more rare to find them on sale. For a limited time, the Razer Kiyo streaming webcam is 30% off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. It features a built-in ring light with adjustable brightness, 1080p video at 30 FPS and more. This is perfect for work video calls and game streaming, so be sure to grab one now.

Ubisoft Regardless of whether you prefer to game on Xbox or PlayStation, Amazon has a limited-time deal that saves you $20 on Far Cry 6. This discount brings Far Cry 6 down to a new all-time low, but be sure to act quickly as this sale is only good for a short time. For more information, be sure to check out the CNET Far Cry 6 review now.

Bose The latest iteration in Bose's QuietComfort line just came out at the end of September and they are already on sale. This limited-time discount drops them to the lowest price we've seen. Both colors of these noise-canceling headphones are discounted. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, have Quiet and Aware modes, charge via USB-C and much more. Check out the full CNET Bose QuietComfort 45 review now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This simple streaming stick can bring you all of your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K HDR resolution. This new 2021 model debuted at $50 and is already down to $29. Read our Streaming Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET Want some of the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we've heard this year -- or ever, for that matter? Sorry, Apple: These Sonys take the prize. And they're currently available at the best price of the year. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Prefer a more Alexa-friendly streaming option? Amazon's own streaming stick transforms your TV into a smart TV. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Amazon The Omni series is the high end of a brand new line of TVs made by Amazon directly. Taking the Alexa voice remote one step further, the Omni series features a microphone built directly into the TV. It allows easy browsing using only the sound of your voice, so you can stop worrying about losing track of your remote. Released only earlier this year, this is the first time we've seen these TVs drop in price at all.

Insignia This 4K UHD smart television comes preloaded with Fire TV, which gives you instant access to your favorite shows and movies through your favorite streaming service apps. The Alexa remote has a built-in microphone so you can browse using only the sound of your voice.

David Carnoy/CNET These minimalist Bluetooth headphones are a great midrange choice for everyday use. They boast 30 hours of battery life and are compatible with virtual assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.

Samsung This Samsung A650 soundbar includes a built-in center speaker and a wireless subwoofer for a more immersive experience. Programmed to optimize your listening experience, the soundbar will adapt to whatever video content you're watching to give you the highest quality sound.

Cricut This DIY cutting machine is a great deal for the arts-and-crafts crowd. Capable of cutting over 100 different materials, including vinyl, faux leather and poster board, it can be used to make custom stickers, apparel, cards and more. Just upload your design to Circuit's free design software design space and start creating.

The best Black Friday Amazon deals coming soon

Amazon issued a press release on Nov. 15 outlining its upcoming Black Friday deals. Those deals (in addition to the ones already available, above) will start Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving). Among the items Amazon highlighted:

Expired Amazon Black Friday deals

iRobot When you're coming home after a long day at the office, the last thing you want to do is tidy up. So let the Roomba j7 do the work for you. You can activate this Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum with just your phone, even when you're away.