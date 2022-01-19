Felony charges filed in fatal Tesla Autopilot crash Gaspard Ulliel ski accident Free COVID-19 test kits US to give out 400 million N95 masks Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power prequel series Wordle explained
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

4K streaming for less: Save 25% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick Max today

Snag the powerful streaming stick from Amazon for just $40 and bring new life into your home entertainment setup.

firestick.jpg

Bring home the best Fire TV Stick you can get and stream all your favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. The Fire TV Stick Max features a fast processor than its predecessors that provides a faster and smoother streaming experience. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote that helps search for content and launch apps with ease. It's $5 more than Black Friday pricing, but still a great option for anyone who needs a streaming stick. You can snag a Fire TV Stick Max for just $40 at Amazon right now.

See at Amazon

With features like Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, you can experience cinematic audio-visuals right from your couch. The Fire TV Stick Max is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, making it a true powerhouse and the strongest in Amazon's lineup. This device allows you to bring your compatible smart home devices under one hub. Once connected you can use features like picture-in-picture and live camera feeds. But with all of the Fire TV devices on sale right now, you can grab the one that best suits your needs.