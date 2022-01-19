4K streaming for less: Save 25% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick Max today

Bring home the best Fire TV Stick you can get and stream all your favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. The Fire TV Stick Max features a fast processor than its predecessors that provides a faster and smoother streaming experience. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote that helps search for content and launch apps with ease. It's $5 more than Black Friday pricing, but still a great option for anyone who needs a streaming stick. You can at Amazon right now.

With features like Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, you can experience cinematic audio-visuals right from your couch. The Fire TV Stick Max is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, making it a true powerhouse and the strongest in Amazon's lineup. This device allows you to bring your compatible smart home devices under one hub. Once connected you can use features like picture-in-picture and live camera feeds. But with all of the Fire TV devices on sale right now, you can grab the one that best suits your needs.