3 deals on 4K big-screen TVs you shouldn't miss

The holiday deals season is already underway and if you're in the market for a big-screen TV, we're seeing discounts worth highlighting on 65-inch and 75-inch models. Here's a look at the current top deals, which include $402 off the 75-inch Sony X80J ($1,098), $90 off the 65-inch Hisense 65A6G ($510) and $220 off the 65-inch Toshiba 65C350KU. All are 2021 "smart" UHD 4K TVs with built-in video streaming platforms.
We reviewed and liked the step-up X90J, which costs around $2,000 for the 75-inch model. The X80J one doesn't have the same local dimming tech, so expect less robust black levels and, likely, more blooming. But if you're not the type to watch movies in a darkened room, that shouldn't be a major concern -- and it does cost quite a bit less than the X90J. This model has Dolby Vision.
Hisense doesn't get quite as much as love as TCL, but it also makes some value TVs with decent picture quality for the money. This 65-inch model is powered by Android TV and has Dolby Vision.
Toshiba's smart TVs have Amazon's Fire TV built-in. C350 Series is a 2021 model that again, delivers decent picture quality for the money but can't match the black levels of higher-end models. Unlike the similarly priced HIsense, this model doesn't have Dolby Vision.