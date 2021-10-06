Nintendo Switch OLED review Apple-Dell deal could have changed history Facebook whistleblower Windows 11 install Squid Game subtitles Tardigrade discovery
3 deals on 4K big-screen TVs you shouldn't miss

We've spotted some nice discounts on a Sony 75-incher with Google TV, a Hisense 65-incher with Android TV and a Toshiba 65-incher with Fire TV.

The holiday deals season is already underway and if you're in the market for a big-screen TV, we're seeing discounts worth highlighting on 65-inch and 75-inch models. Here's a look at the current top deals, which include $402 off the 75-inch Sony X80J ($1,098), $90 off the 65-inch Hisense 65A6G ($510) and $220 off the 65-inch Toshiba 65C350KU. All are 2021 "smart" UHD 4K TVs with built-in video streaming platforms. 

Sony X80J 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV: $1,098

We reviewed and liked the step-up X90J, which costs around $2,000 for the 75-inch model. The X80J one doesn't have the same local dimming tech, so expect less robust black levels and, likely, more blooming. But if you're not the type to watch movies in a darkened room, that shouldn't be a major concern -- and it does cost quite a bit less than the X90J. This model has Dolby Vision.

Hisense 65A6G 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $510

Hisense doesn't get quite as much as love as TCL, but it also makes some value TVs with decent picture quality for the money. This 65-inch model is powered by Android TV and has Dolby Vision.

Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $500

Toshiba's smart TVs have Amazon's Fire TV built-in. C350 Series is a 2021 model that again, delivers decent picture quality for the money but can't match the black levels of higher-end models. Unlike the similarly priced HIsense, this model doesn't have Dolby Vision.

