Here's what the Twitch data breach means for your data and steps to take now

Getty Images

Recently, Twitch confirmed that 125GB of data, including earnings for its creators, source code and more, was leaked. Fortunately, Twitch said it doesn't believe credit card numbers or login credentials were exposed. The hack was blamed on a server configuration error and puts nearly 2.5 million users at risk. Earlier this year, Twitch faced backlash for harassment claims on its site.

So far, Twitch has reset streaming keys that you'll need to use when you start your next stream. But that may not be enough to protect your account because hackers suggested that more data may be leaked. Instead of waiting to find out if your login was compromised, you can take a few steps now to secure your account to be on the safe side.

We'll show you how to change your Twitch password and enable two-factor authentication, and ways to protect your personal data -- especially if your Twitch password was used for other unrelated accounts. Here's a checklist to help you secure your online data and a few identity protection services to help monitor your personal information.

How to change your Twitch password

It's best to strengthen your account's security right away. Here's how to change your password.

1. In Twitch -- either in a browser or an app -- go to your account settings.

2. Now, go to Security and Privacy.

3. Go to Password, and under Change password, enter your current password and then your new one and then confirm it.

Twitch will also warn you if your new password is weak and prompt you to create a stronger one.

When you change your password Twitch will also void your stream key and prohibit access from other third-party services that you may also use on Twitch. If you reused your Twitch password for any other services or apps, you'll want to change those, too.

How to set up Twitch's two-factor authentication

1. On the phone app, head back to the Security section in your account.

2. In the Two-Factor Authentication section, tap Enable 2FA.

3. Enter your phone number. Twitch will send you a text message with a seven-digit security code to that number.

4. Enter the code, and you should be set up.

If you're setting up the authentication in a browser, you may need to take a few more steps.

Once set up, you can continue to receive Twitch verification codes as text messages or set up an authentication app on your phone to authenticate.

Here are nine rules to consider when creating a password and the best password managers you can use to safely store all of your logins. And if you're looking for more data privacy tips, check out what digital security experts recommend for apps on your phone.