Google's Verily to Cut 15% of Workforce

Verily, the life sciences arm of Google parent Alphabet, plans to eliminate 15% of its workforce, or about 200 jobs. The cuts, which include some programs, are aimed at making the unit more efficient, according to a company blog post Wednesday.

"We are making changes that refine our strategy, prioritize our product portfolio and simplify our operating model," Stephen Gillett, Verily's chief executive officer, wrote in the post. "We will advance fewer initiatives with greater resources."

Some of the programs being cut include Verily Value Suite, a health system analytics tool, as well as early stage programs focused on remote patient monitoring for heart failure and microneedles for drug delivery.

Verily's cuts come as Intrinsic, which is Alphabet's industrial robotics effort, is cutting 40 positions, or about 17% of its workforce, according to a report Wednesday by The Information.

Alphabet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon also have let go thousands of workers in recent months.