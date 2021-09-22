Microsoft's Surface event live coverage iPad 9th gen review iPad Mini (2021) review iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review Google Doodle welcomes fall
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Google will give you more info about ads with new disclosures

The new pages will display on YouTube and Search in the coming months.

Google's Chrome operating system

Google will also let users report ads that violate its policies. 

 James Martin/CNET

Google hopes to give its users more transparency before clicking or buying from an advertisement. Soon, people will be able to tap "About this ad" on the page to learn more about why it was displayed. 

"With advertiser pages, you can learn more about that advertiser before visiting their site or making a purchase," Mojdeh Tomsich, Google's product manager for Ads Privacy and Safety, said in a statement on Wednesday

People will still be able to stop seeing an ad and report it if they think it violates Google's content and advertisement policies. People can also see other ads a company has run over the past 30 days, which could be helpful if they're unfamiliar with the brand. 

Online advertising is huge business for Google. For the quarter ended June 30, Google parent Alphabet tallied more than $61 billion in sales, the vast majority of that from ad sales on the company's various platforms and advertising networks. Google said 30 million people interact with Google's ad controls and tools every day, especially on YouTube. 

Google's new ad disclosure pages will launch in the US in the coming months on YouTube and Google's search engine and in other countries in 2022. 

Now playing: Watch this: Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls...
1:30

Read more