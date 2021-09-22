Google will give you more info about ads with new disclosures

James Martin/CNET

Google hopes to give its users more transparency before clicking or buying from an advertisement. Soon, people will be able to tap "About this ad" on the page to learn more about why it was displayed.

"With advertiser pages, you can learn more about that advertiser before visiting their site or making a purchase," Mojdeh Tomsich, Google's product manager for Ads Privacy and Safety, said in a statement on Wednesday.

People will still be able to stop seeing an ad and report it if they think it violates Google's content and advertisement policies. People can also see other ads a company has run over the past 30 days, which could be helpful if they're unfamiliar with the brand.

Online advertising is huge business for Google. For the quarter ended June 30, Google parent Alphabet tallied more than $61 billion in sales, the vast majority of that from ad sales on the company's various platforms and advertising networks. Google said 30 million people interact with Google's ad controls and tools every day, especially on YouTube.

Google's new ad disclosure pages will launch in the US in the coming months on YouTube and Google's search engine and in other countries in 2022.