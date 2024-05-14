Google to Roll Out 'Gems,' Personalized Versions of Gemini

Google is releasing a new feature that lets you customize its Gemini AI chatbot and create personal experts, the company revealed at its Google I/O 2024 developers conference on Tuesday.

"Gems" are rolling out in the coming months and can come in handy "when you have specific ways that you want to interact with Gemini again and again," said Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Gemini experiences and Google Assistant.

You'll be able to set up a Gem by telling it what you want it to do and how you want it to respond, according to a blog post from Google. They can morph into "a gym buddy, sous chef, coding partner or creative writing guide." You could, for example, create a "positive, upbeat and motivating" running coach that gives you a running plan each day, according to the post.

Other announcements from I/O included new integrations of Gemini into apps like Gmail and the reveal of Project Astra.

Editor's note: CNET is using an AI engine to help create a handful of stories. Reviews of AI products like this, just like CNET's other hands-on reviews, are written by our human team of in-house experts. For more, see CNET's AI policy and how we test AI.