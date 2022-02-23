Google Reportedly Drops Mask and Vaccine Requirements for Employees

Angela Lang/CNET

Google is relaxing its mandate on COVID-19 vaccination and will no longer require employees to wear masks, get tested or socially distance while working in the office, CNBC reported Wednesday citing an internal email to San Francisco Bay Area employees of Google.

Google will no longer require vaccines for its employees, CNBC reported, and is lifting the requirement for regular COVID testing. The tech giant had previously told employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they didn't comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Masks and social distancing requirements for vaccinated workers will also be dropped in "most" Google offices, CNBC reported.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It follows Amazon dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated workers two weeks ago, and some major cities across the US no longer requiring proof of vaccination and masks. While cases are now dropping, there have been more than 900,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US.