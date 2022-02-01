Google posts mammoth jump in fourth-quarter revenue

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Search giant Google posted on Tuesday a mammoth jump in quarterly sales fueled by its search and advertising businesses, the same operations that are attracting antitrust attention.

Revenue jumped 32% year over year to $75.3 billion in the fourth quarter beating the $72.13 billion forecast by an analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. Net profit totaled $20.6 billion. Earnings per share totaled $30.69 beating analysts' forecast of $27.48.

The company, owned by parent Alphabet, also unveiled a 20-for-1 stock split, pending shareholder approval.

The resilience of Google's business comes in the face of mounting regulatory scrutiny and lawsuits filed by both the federal and state attorneys general. Regulators and prosecutors are investigating everything from Google's app store to business practices around its Android operating system, which is the dominant mobile software platform in the world.

The US Department of Justice has accused Google of blocking competitors to become the default search option on mobile devices. The company also faces two lawsuits filed by groups of state attorneys general. Google has denied the accusations in the suits.