Google, Microsoft, OpenAI Join Forces to Create AI Safety Forum

ChatGPT maker Open AI , startup Anthropic and tech giants Google and Microsoft have forged an alliance to create a framework for safety standards and the responsible development of what they're calling "frontier AI" models.

The four tech companies on Wednesday announced the formation of the Frontier Model Forum in a blog post and shared the group's main areas of focus. The announcement comes less than a week after top executives of those four companies, along with others including Meta and Amazon, met with President Biden and pledged to reduce the dangers that unrestrained artificial intelligence may pose and to abide by AI safety measures which prioritize the public's security and trust.

The Frontier Model Forum has outlined its blueprint for the coming year with three areas of priority. They include determining best practices for developing and launching AI applications, furthering AI safety research, and having transparent discussions on vulnerability, risks and security with lawmakers, academic institutions and industry peers.

As part of its larger strategy, the group is open to other organizations joining as members if they meet the criteria regarding frontier models, which they defined as "large-scale machine-learning models that exceed the capabilities currently present in the most advanced existing models." The founding companies plan to assemble an advisory board in the coming months as well.

"Companies creating AI technology have a responsibility to ensure that it is safe, secure, and remains under human control," said Microsoft's president and vice chair, Brad Smith, said in a statement. "This initiative is a vital step to bring the tech sector together in advancing AI responsibly and tackling the challenges so that it benefits all of humanity."

Concerns about AI safety and security risks have prompted calls for multilateral oversight and the establishment of guardrails for consumers and enterprises. Tech firms are being asked to address issues around deepfakes, cybersecurity threats, discrimination and data collection.

