Google Lets People Start Trying Bard, Its Own AI Chatbot

Google on Tuesday said its opening up access to Bard, the search giant's own AI-powered chatbot to rival services released by Microsoft and OpenAI.

"We've learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people," wrote Google's Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins in a blog post.

The companying is rolling out access to Bard starting in the US and UK, but said it'll expand to more countries and languages over time. People interested in trying out Bard can join the waitlist.

Google announced Bard last month after the company reportedly went into "code red" following the release of ChatGPT last year. ChatGPT captured imaginations with it's ability to give human-like answers to just about any question, from writing oddly specific poems to producing convincing cover letters for social media managers. The AI engine changed how people get information online. Rather than putting queries into a search bar and combing through links, instead ChatGPT could produce novel answers instantly. By January, ChatGPT was estimated to have had 100 million active users, making it the fastest growing web platform ever. This has led to a rush of companies to introduce their own AI products, including Bing, Snapchat and a "co-pilot" tool in Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Unfortunately for Google, the company did flub the reveal of Bard when it incorrectly stated facts about the James Webb Space Telescope. It caused Google's stock to lose $100 billion in market value. The mass interest in AI has also led to hyperbolic news headlines and questions of sentience, which some fear may lead to misunderstanding.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.

