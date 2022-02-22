Google Has Fixed the Most Annoying Thing About Your Google Home or Nest Speaker

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You ask your smart speaker a question, like "What's the weather like today?," or give it a command to play a song from your favorite album. The speaker springs to life and begins talking to you, but it just won't stop. It keeps going and going, rambling on, and you just want it to end. If it's a Google Assistant-powered speaker, like the Google Home or Nest Mini, you can say "Hey Google" and then any number of commands to shut it up, but now there's a quicker way.

Thanks to a recent update that Google announced on Twitter, you no longer have to use a two-part response to get Google Assistant to hush. You only have to say one word: "Stop."

How to stop Google Assistant from rambling

If Google Assistant is talking to you, all you have to do is say "stop" and it will cease from speaking. It's a useful new feature to prevent Google Assistant from blabbing incredibly long directions to a destination, for example, or giving you a too-thorough weather forecast. It's similar to the feature that allows you to stop an alarm or timer by simply saying "stop," except now you can do it while Google Assistant is talking.

Unfortunately, the "stop" feature currently only works on smart displays like the Google Nest Hub or the Lenovo Smart Clock, as well as on smart speakers like the Google Home or the Sonos One. That means that the feature is currently unavailable on smartphones, watches and tablets that have Google Assistant, but that could eventually change.

