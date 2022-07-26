Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Tech

Google Earnings Miss Expectations as Tech Industry Shows Weakness

Another weak report.

Imad Khan headshot
Imad Khan
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google parent Alphabet posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings Tuesday as the search giant experienced a choppy economy that has already weighed on advertising revenue at Snap and Twitter

In the quarter ended June 30, Alphabet reported revenue of $69.7 billion, missing the $70 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. The company reported $1.21 in earnings per share, missing the $1.31 forecast.

The weak results come as advertising, the company's revenue driver, faces headwinds from a slowing economy. Google's advertising business didn't seem to suffer as badly as other internet companies but still faces a difficult environment. The tech giant's advertising revenue grew almost 12% year over year to $56.3 billion.

Google Cloud revenue increased about 36% year over year to $6.3 billion. But the division is still unprofitable with losses widening a little bit more than 45% to $858 million.

The company's staff grew to 174,000 employees, up from 144,000 a year prior. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said the company is going to slow hiring.

The company also battled a surging dollar, which eats into the value of revenue from overseas markets. Alphabet said the strong dollar trimmed 3.7% from year over year revenue growth. 

This is a developing story.