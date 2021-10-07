Google and YouTube stop ads and monetization on climate change denial content

Angela Lang/CNET

Last year, members of Congress pressed Google to do something about the climate-change-denial content on YouTube. The search giant said Thursday that it's changed its monetization policy regarding this kind of content and ads.

Google will prohibit ads and monetization on content that "contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change," according to its Google Ads Help page. This policy affects advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators and is scheduled to go into effect in November.

"When evaluating content against this new policy, we'll look carefully at the context in which claims are made, differentiating between content that states a false claim as fact, versus content that reports on or discusses that claim," the company said. "We will also continue to allow ads and monetization on other climate-related topics, including public debates on climate policy, the varying impacts of climate change, new research and more."

Google says it consulted with experts on the topic, including those who contributed to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports.