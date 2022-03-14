Give Your Hair the Blowout Treatment With This $49 Hair Dryer

MorningSave

Are you looking for a simple, no-frills hair dryer that doesn't break the bank? If so, then this Cortex Air Blade hair dryer on can take your hair to the next level.

Hair dryers dry hair... so the Cortex is not special in that regard. But what stands out is how light it is. It doesn't feel like it weighs anything yet it still works well. When you have a lot of hair like I do, blow drying can take forever. With the Cortex, I found that even though it still took some time to dry my hair, it was much easier without the extra weight.

This hair dryer comes in five colors: black, gray, pink, purple and silver. It has a nozzle with a narrow and wide setting, as well as a diffuser, so it can be used in different ways. All three heat settings worked well. For people with curly hair, the cool and low settings work best because it won't dry out your hair. The only thing that could be improved is the maximum heat setting -- it's too hot. But this is a problem with many hair dryers. You'll be fine if you stick to the lower settings.