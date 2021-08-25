Get this top-notch white noise machine for just $21 today (53% off)

Amazon

Over the past couple of years, I've discovered I have a really hard time sleeping in pure silence -- somehow, it manages to feel "louder" and more distracting than when there are soft ambient noises around me. Obviously, I'm not alone in this, because there are countless 10-hour white noise videos on YouTube with millions of views, but these can't quite measure up to having an actual white noise machine in the room with you.

If playing white noise from your phone or (in my case) an Alexa device isn't quite cutting it for you, or even if you're entirely new to sleeping with white noise, now's a great time to try it out for real thanks to this deal on one of Amazon's highest-rated sound machines. The tan-colored is down to $21.33 today, over 50% off its usual list price of $45. This comes with one caveat, however: It ships within two to five weeks. That's annoying, but for just over 20 bucks, the Dohm Classic might be worth waiting for.

It comes from one of the first companies to ever manufacture white noise machines, and the Dohm Classic is its original product. It's extremely simple and lacks a lot of the bells and whistles present in newer machines, as it only produces white noise and has on/off and high/low controls. Still, it remains a very popular pick on Amazon with over 6,000 global five-star reviews, and it's an honorable mention on our own list of the best white noise machines. If simplicity and white noise are all you're looking for, you can't go wrong with the Dohm Classic.