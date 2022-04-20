Get a Free Pokemon This Weekend for Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon is hosting its European International Championships this weekend, and everyone who tunes in to the stream will get a free Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Pokemon Company has announced it will distribute a special Dracovish during this weekend's competition. The company will share a Mystery Gift code for the free Pokemon during the stream. Once the code has been revealed, you can redeem it in the Nintendo Switch games to claim the Pokemon.

Tune into the #PokemonVG streams this weekend during the 2022 European International Championships to redeem a unique code!



Players will receive @marc0fier0’s very own Dracovish, which he used to win the 2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships. pic.twitter.com/VvWgrAqLOh — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 20, 2022

The Dracovish being given away is based on the one used by competitor Marco Silva during the 2020 Pokemon Oceania International Championships.

The European International Championships kick off on Friday, Apr. 22, and run through Sunday, Apr. 24, with dedicated tournaments for Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokken Tournament DX, Pokemon Go and the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Each competition will be streamed on its own Twitch channel. You can learn more about when each stream will begin and how to watch them on the official Pokemon website.