Zelda, Metroid and Pikmin: Every Trailer Shown at Nintendo Direct

It looks like 2023 may be the biggest year for gaming in years, and on Wednesday Nintendo made it just a bit bigger. The company announced its slate of releases for the first half of the year, highlighting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 (which hits the Switch on July 21), and Metroid Prime Remasted. That last title was a nice surprise -- made even sweeter by the fact that you can download it on the eShop right now.
The other big news from Wednesday's presentation was the addition of several Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics to the Nintendo Online service. Super Mario Land 2, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Wario Land 3, Warioware Inc., and Mario Kart Super Circuit are some of the new games that are now available on the platform.
Scroll below for every trailer shown at Wednesday's Nintendo Direct.