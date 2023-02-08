Galaxy S23 Ultra Review ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing 5 Things New Bing Can Do How to Try New Bing Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Massive Listeria Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

Zelda, Metroid and Pikmin: Every Trailer Shown at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo showed its biggest releases for the first half of 2023 at Wednesday's Nintendo Direct.

Sean Keane headshot
Daniel Van Boom headshot
Sean Keane
Daniel Van Boom
2 min read
Link runs towards the edge of a cliff with floating islands hanging in the distance in front of him in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Wednesday's Nintendo Direct may bring another look The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo

It looks like 2023 may be the biggest year for gaming in years, and on Wednesday Nintendo made it just a bit bigger. The company announced its slate of releases for the first half of the year, highlighting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 (which hits the Switch on July 21), and Metroid Prime Remasted. That last title was a nice surprise -- made even sweeter by the fact that you can download it on the eShop right now. 

The other big news from Wednesday's presentation was the addition of several Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics to the Nintendo Online service. Super Mario Land 2, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Wario Land 3, Warioware Inc., and Mario Kart Super Circuit are some of the new games that are now available on the platform.

Scroll below for every trailer shown at Wednesday's Nintendo Direct. 

Pikmin 4

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3

screen-shot-2023-02-09-at-9-28-45-am.png
Nintendo

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Fashion Dreamer

screen-shot-2023-02-09-at-9-29-32-am.png
Nintendo

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania 

Tron Identity 

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective 

Deca Police

screen-shot-2023-02-09-at-9-30-46-am.png
Nintendo

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pack

Disney Illusion Island

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion

screen-shot-2023-02-09-at-10-14-36-am.png
Nintendo

Octopath Traveller 2 demo

screen-shot-2023-02-09-at-10-12-49-am.png
Nintendo

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie 

We Love Katamri Reroll + Royal Reverie

Sea of Stars

Omega Strikers

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Kirby's Return to DreamLand Deluxe

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics hit Nintendo Online

Metroid Prime Remastered

Rain Code

screen-shot-2023-02-09-at-10-20-24-am.png
Nintendo

Baiten Kaitos I&II

Fantasy Life: The Girls Who Steals Time

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Mario Party 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

See also