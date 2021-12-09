Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Save 50% during one-day sale at Best Buy

Nintendo/Capture by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Best Buy is launching a new wave of deals for just gamers (and those who shop for them) this holiday season. During 15 Days of Gaming, Best Buy will be offering a major discount on one gaming product each day. The deals will be rolling out from now through Dec. 23. Day One came in heavy with its first big discount, offering . This is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday's low of $27, but note that this deal only applies to the physical, cartridge version of the game.

Breath of the Wild is part of Nintendo's wildly popular Legend of Zelda series. In this adventure, Link embarks on an open-air exploration of the kingdom of Hyrule. Your path is your own. There are lots of puzzles to solve, enemies to face in combat, shrines to discover and other survival skills to practice. The portability of the Nintendo Switch means you can take your journey almost anywhere.

This open-world game is a modern classic, widely regarded as the best game on the Switch and one of the best games of all time. It scored a rare 10/10 at our sister site GameSpot, as well as winning Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Game Direction and Game of the Year for 2017 from The Game Awards. (And those are just a handful of its accolades.) Bottom line: If you're new to the Nintendo Switch, or if you're giving a Switch as a gift this year, you absolutely want this game, and this is the best price you're likely to find.