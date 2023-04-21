Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Your Hair Can Help Keep You Alive in This New Apple Arcade Game

Pro tip: Upgrade your character's hair. Seriously.

Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
2 min read
Summon Quest on Apple Arcade

Summon Quest is available now on Apple Arcade.

 Apple

Summon Quest, a rogue-lite adventure game sure to charm players, launched on Apple Arcade Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Summon Quest was developed by Team17 USA, the same studio that developed Farmside. But these games are pretty different. While Farmside is a farming simulator like Stardew Valley, Summon Quest is similar to Hades but with less mythology. 

In Summon Quest, monsters are taking over the planet, and it's up to you to stop them and save the world. Throw knives, use elemental powers and call on companions to take down monsters as you navigate through rooms and find treasure along the way.

Between areas, you can buy new items, level up your companions and upgrade your equipment. This is all pretty standard, except you can upgrade your character's hair -- and I don't mean the color or style. Upgrading your hair, just as you'd upgrade a shield, increases your defense stats. Maybe your character has enchanted hair, or maybe they're still figuring out how pomade works and created a hair helmet by accident. Who's to say?

If you're interested in this game or others, you can get a free month of Apple Arcade for signing up the first time, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store and tap the joystick icon along the bottom of your screen.

