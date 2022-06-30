Overwatch 2 opened its second beta for PC and console players, giving the world the first glimpse at the long-awaited Junker Queen and a new map, Paraiso. The beta runs through July 18, giving players three weeks to try out the 5v5 format and new hero skins. The developers have laid out their goals for the beta, which include testing server capacity and hero balance.

If you signed up for the closed beta but haven't gotten an invitation yet, don't panic. The developers said they would be slowly ramping up server capacity and that the first big wave of additions wouldn't happen until Tuesday. A lot more people should get access starting next week, though if you want guaranteed access, you can pick up the Watchpoint Pack for $40 (on PC, PlayStation and Xbox) and get some extra skins and enough currency to buy battle passes for the first two seasons.

This beta adds Junker Queen, a new tank hero who was first teased in-game in 2017. Fans have been hoping to play her ever since, and five years later, we're finally getting the chance. The new beta also adds a new hybrid map, Paraiso. This time, players will get the chance to play a game mode that mirrors traditional competitive games -- meaning teams will both attack and defend on payload maps -- while still allowing backfills for players who leave matches.

Everything coming to #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28



🎮 PC & Console

👑 Junker Queen

✨ New Hero looks

🇧🇷 New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]

🆚 5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more



✋ Beta Opt-in https://t.co/NI3CMA17PV pic.twitter.com/OVkksyK6nY — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 17, 2022

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard's class-based shooter, featuring two teams of five players fighting over objectives. Overwatch devs announced in June that the game will be free to play and will launch in early access on Oct. 4. The first beta injected a frantic pace into the game, which was a welcome change from the slower, more grinding pacing that's plagued Overwatch in recent years. The free-to-play PvP element will bring the game more in line with other competitive shooters, like Valorant and Apex Legends.

How do I download the Overwatch 2 beta?

If you got in, you just need to download the beta client. Console players should get a code to download the beta. PC players will be able to download the beta directly from the Battle.net launcher. Here's how that works:

1. Log in to your Battle.net account and navigate to Overwatch on the game launcher.

2. In the bottom left, click the Game Version drop-down.

3. Select Overwatch 2 Beta to install.

4. When the download is complete, hit the blue Play button to start.

Blizzard/Screenshot by Adam Benjamin/CNET

Junker Queen abilities

The new beta finally gives fans a chance to play as Junker Queen, a hero we've all been excited about and/or thirsting over since she was first teased on the Junkertown map. Here's what we know about Junker Queen's abilities, from the Overwatch Twitter account:

Overview of Junker Queen's weapon and ability kit coming to #Overwatch2.



Play as Junker Queen in the upcoming Overwatch 2 Beta beginning June 28



✋ Beta Opt-in https://t.co/FESjA9U4wz pic.twitter.com/hIOxhmRFRf — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 20, 2022

New Hybrid Map: Paraiso

The beta also adds Paraiso, a new hybrid map that explores Lucio's home, including the DJ's Clube Sinestesia. As with all hybrid maps, players will start by attacking or defending a control point, and if the attackers succeed, players will spend the rest of the map attacking or defending a payload.

Blizzard

How to get into the Overwatch 2 beta

Signups for the beta are now closed, but players have the option to purchase the Watchpoint Pack ($40) for guaranteed access. In addition to beta access, you'll also get two legendary character skins, a unique player icon and enough digital currency to buy the first two battle passes.

