You Could Win a Steam Deck During The Game Awards

Steam is giving away a 512 GB Steam Deck every minute during this year's Game Awards on Dec. 8, according to a post on the company's website. The promotion is open to Steam users in the US, Canada, the EU and UK.

In order to enter the drawing, you must be in a qualifying country, have made a purchase on Steam from Nov. 14, 2021, to Nov. 14, 2022, be in good standing, not have a limited account and be streaming the Game Awards on Steam. (Limited accounts are those that have not spent at least $5 on Steam.)

Winners will be announced in the chat of the live stream of the awards on Steam.