You Could Win a Steam Deck During The Game Awards

Steam is giving away one of the handheld consoles every minute of the awards show on Dec. 8.

Andrew Blok
The Steam Deck handheld gaming device
Steam is giving away one of these every 60 seconds during the Game Awards.
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Steam is giving away a 512 GB Steam Deck every minute during this year's Game Awards on Dec. 8, according to a post on the company's website. The promotion is open to Steam users in the US, Canada, the EU and UK.

In order to enter the drawing, you must be in a qualifying country, have made a purchase on Steam from Nov. 14, 2021, to Nov. 14, 2022, be in good standing, not have a limited account and be streaming the Game Awards on Steam. (Limited accounts are those that have not spent at least $5 on Steam.)

Winners will be announced in the chat of the live stream of the awards on Steam.

