Apple Arcade, Apple's $5 a month mobile gaming service, has hundreds of games available to play on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. In July, the service added a Leaving Arcade Soon section on its App Store page. At the time the category included 15 games that have since been removed.

As of Sept. 14, the Leaving Arcade Soon section isn't present on Apple Arcade's page, but if more games are to be cut, we could see it return. Apple Arcade has removed games from its service before, but the new category suggested the service might start rotating out its content more consistently.

According to Apple's support page, if you downloaded one of the games before it left Arcade, you can play the game for at least two weeks afterward. After that time, if you try to launch the downloaded game, you'll receive a No Longer Available message.

If you didn't get a chance to play the titles on Apple Arcade, don't worry: Most of them are available on other platforms. Developers may also add the former Arcade games to the general App Store, but the titles may no longer be free of ads or in-app purchases. You might also be able to import your progress from the Arcade version of the app.

Here are the games no longer available on Apple Arcade and where you can find them now:

For more information on Apple Arcade, check out the best games on Apple Arcade this week and all the Apple Arcade games and updates coming this month.