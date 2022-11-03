'Avatar: Way of Water' Trailer Apple TV 4K Review Roku 4K Streaming Stick Deal RSV Explained Heidi Klum's Worm Costume Best Buy Early Deals Election Day Daylight Saving Time
You Can Win a 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Themed Xbox Series X

The promotion is part of a wider campaign from Marvel and Xbox that aims to highlight STEM disciplines and coding.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
A Black Panther themed Xbox Series X
You could game with the Black Panther(-themed Xbox Series X).
Xbox

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release on Nov. 11, Marvel fans and gamers can win one of the limited edition Wakanda-themed Xbox Series X consoles. Microsoft's custom consoles feature a look that references the Black Panther suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and come with matching controllers, controller holders and replica Kimoyo beads, the all purpose, Wakandan wearable wonder tech featured the movies.

Fans and gamers can enter to win by successfully completing a memory game on the giveaway's website.

