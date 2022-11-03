You Can Win a 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Themed Xbox Series X

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release on Nov. 11, Marvel fans and gamers can win one of the limited edition Wakanda-themed Xbox Series X consoles. Microsoft's custom consoles feature a look that references the Black Panther suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and come with matching controllers, controller holders and replica Kimoyo beads, the all purpose, Wakandan wearable wonder tech featured the movies.

Fans and gamers can enter to win by successfully completing a memory game on the giveaway's website.

More to come.