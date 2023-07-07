You Can Play This New Apple Arcade Lego Game With Your Kids

Apple Arcade added the family-friendly educational game Lego Duplo World Plus on Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

This game was developed by StoryToys Entertainment, the same team that developed educational games like The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Lego Duplo World was also built around the Head Start Early Learning Outcomes Framework to ensure the game is age-appropriate and meets the developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years old.

This game is filled with colorful mini-games that feature animals, trains and more. Some of the gameplay includes tapping the sun to make sure your Lego produce grows and organizing Lego pieces by color. You and your child can explore the different scenes, learn together and use Lego to build something fun and exciting.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.