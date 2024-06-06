You Can Play This Award-Winning Title and More on Apple Arcade Now

Apple Arcade, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, added four new games to its growing library in June, including an award-winning title. The service has familiar and classic games, alongside exclusive titles you can play for $7 a month (£7, AU$10). You can find many of these games in the App Store, but they have paywalls and ads that might hinder your gaming experience. Using an Apple Arcade subscription, you can play each game without paywalls and ads, which is usually denoted by "Plus" in the game's name.

Apple Arcade added games like A Slight Chance of Sawblades Plus and Summer Pop Plus in May, and it added these titles in June.

Return to Monkey Island Plus

Developer: Devolver Digital

Get ready for an adventure filled with puzzles and laughs in this award-winning installment in the well-known Monkey Island series. Series creator Ron Gilbert returned to the helm of this game, which tells the tale of love, adventure and zombie pirates -- not necessarily in that order. You can embark on this adventure on your iPhone, iPad or Mac, and you don't even have to pay more than $20 for a computer game.

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

Developer: Ubisoft

This wacky deck-building game lets you explore exotic locations across the multiverse, like Mount Rabbidsmore. Join the Rabbids as they wreak havoc across outlandish universes and encounter absurd Rabbids along the way. You might laugh, curse the chaos or come up with a winning strategy and in a particular universe -- maybe this one -- you'll do all those things at once.

Tomb of the Mask Plus

Developer: Playgendary

"Up you go," this title's description reads in Apple's App Store, and that's exactly what you do. Your character finds a strange mask deep in a tomb and now has to climb out using the mask's powers. You'll face a labyrinth of traps, enemies and other gravity-defying obstacles as you climb your way to freedom.

Fabulous: Angela's Wedding Disaster Plus

Developer: GameHouse

Romance, celebrity gossip, time management and fashion collide in this game. Your character is ready to take on the New York bridal scene, where you'll have to put your design skills to the test. You'll have to deal with bridezillas, momzillas and a new mentor to make sure people have a great wedding day.

You can access these games in Apple Arcade now, and there are plenty of other games to play on the service for $7 a month or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS or iPadOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.