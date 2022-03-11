Inflation Rises Facebook Suspends Some Violence Rules Apple's M1 Ultra Chip Ford F-150 Lightning Ride-Along 'Turning Red' Hits Disney Plus Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby Girl
Monument Valley 2 Is Now Available on Apple Arcade

Monument Valley 2, the gorgeous sequel to the award-winning puzzle game, is now part of Apple's gaming subscription service.

Shelby Brown
Shelby Brown
Monument Valley 2 joins the original puzzle game on Apple Arcade. 

Monument Valley 2 on Friday joined Apple Arcade's extensive catalog of games. The beautiful puzzle game returns players to the meditative, Escher-inspired world of twisting staircases and illusionary pathways. UsTwo Games' puzzle sequel takes you on a journey with main character Ro and her daughter as they navigate the environment's magical architecture. 

Beyond solving puzzles, Monument Valley 2 is a gentle, contemplative story about family, motherhood and what it means to grow up. At the beginning of the game, Ro leads her child through Monument Valley, and they solve the puzzles together. It's not long before Ro and her child become separated, raising the in-game challenge without compromising the relaxing play environment. 

Players can check out a new chapter in Monument Valley 2 called The Last Forest, which is designed to help raise awareness about tree conservation. To play this chapter, simply tap the icon with Ro's daughter on it when moving between levels.  

The original Monument Valley joined Apple Arcade's catalog last April. Both games are available in the App Store for those not subscribed to Apple Arcade. Without a subscription, Monument Valley costs $4 and Monument Valley 2 costs $5 in the App Store. 

Apple Arcade -- a CNET 2021 Editors' Choice Award winner -- lets you play games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices for $5 (£5, AU$8) a month, or $50 annually. New games and updates are added weekly. 

