Yes, Microsoft Really Is Selling a Cozy Hoodie for Your Shivering Xbox Controller

Each year, as colder temperatures sweep in and you bundle up on the couch near a fire, one object in your home watches wistfully from afar.

If you weren't considering the comfort of your Xbox controller before, now's your chance to make things right. Microsoft's Xbox Gear Shop is offering an article of clothing intended for nothing but your small, inanimate gaming companion.

Xbox's miniature controller hoodies are made of polyester and fit an Xbox Series X/S controller. They come in black or white, with "Xbox" written on the front and an Xbox logo on the back. There's also what looks like a functional zipper for getting your controller into the tiny thing.

The gag gifts are currently listed for $25 apiece (roughly £21, AU$37). Before you run to the preorder page, note that that seems painfully close to the price of a human-sized hoodie.

According to the Gear Shop website, the first round of casual controller outerwear has already sold out. The hoodies available now will apparently ship in mid-February. So you'll need to postpone your white elephant gift exchange if you plan on bringing the itty bitty hoodie heat.

If you need something sooner, (or simply want a more useful gift for an Xbox in your life), here's a guide to great accessories. And here are more gaming gifts for the holiday season.

The Gear Shop also is currently selling a hoodie and a parka for drink cans.