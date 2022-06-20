Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct Set for June 22

Nintendo is airing a new "Direct" presentation focused exclusively on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 this Wednesday, June 22.

The stream kicks off at 7 a.m. PT and will showcase roughly 20 minutes of new information on the upcoming Switch RPG. The presentation will be streamed on Nintendo's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Tune in on 6/22 at 7am PT for a livestreamed #XenobladeChronicles3 Direct presentation featuring roughly 20 minutes of information about the upcoming RPG adventure for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/x3pRs0EYRA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2022

Originally slated to arrive in September, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now launching in July. The game brings together the worlds of the first Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, following a group of warriors caught between two opposing kingdoms: the militant Keves and the magic-based Agnus.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a similar battle system to previous games. Players can run around the battlefield in real time and select from a palette of "Arts" to attack foes. This time, characters can also temporarily fuse into a powerful, mech-like creature known as an Ouroboros during battle.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to launch on July 29. Nintendo will also release a special edition of the game that includes an art book and steelbook case. That edition, however, is not yet available for preorder, and it may not arrive until after the base game launches.