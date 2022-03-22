Xbox Shows Off 'Sonic 2'-Themed Series X, Complete With Furry Controllers

Xbox

If you've ever looked down at your Xbox controller and thought, "This could really use some hedgehog bristles," you're in luck. Ahead of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie coming out in April, Xbox is giving away some exclusive gaming gear inspired by Sonic and Knuckles.

By following Xbox on Twitter and retweeting the announcement, you'll be entered into a random drawing for two prizes: a black Xbox Series S with a "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" logo, and two Xbox Wireless Controllers in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red. (The controllers are covered with a textured coating meant to resemble the bristles on hedgehogs and echidnas.) If you're in the US, you can also enter by redeeming Microsoft Rewards points.

The movie will be released in US theaters on April 8, with Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey reprising their roles as Sonic and Dr. Robotnik, plus Idris Elba making an entrance as Knuckles. Here's our review of the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog film.