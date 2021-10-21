iPod at 20 Trump social network Moderna booster Pixel 6: Everything to know 100-million-year old crab Uncharted movie trailer
Xbox Series X, S add two Seagate storage expansion options

You can store all those Game Pass titles on its 512GB or 2TB expansion cards.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate expansion
Seagate

Microsoft on Thursday revealed two new Xbox Series X|S storage expansion options, which will come in handy if your console's internal memory is filling up with games and you're wondering where you'll store Halo Infinite on Dec. 8. However, Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards aren't cheap.

The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card will set you back $140 and launches in mid-November. It's available for pre-order from Walmart now.

Its 2TB Storage Expansion Card will cost $400 and comes out in early December. It'll be available for pre-order next month.

