Xbox Series X and S Boot Up Five Seconds Faster Following Update

Gamers are about to get some of their valuable time back -- Xbox Series X and Series S consoles now have faster boot times, Microsoft confirmed on Twitter Saturday.
Boot times have seen a five-second improvement, largely thanks to a speedier start-up animation. Xbox's director of integrated marketing Josh Munsee tweeted about the improvement over the weekend.
Last generation Xbox One consoles will also see faster boot times, according to Xbox senior product manager Jake Rosenberg, who tweeted: "Not only is the animation shorter, but Xbox One generation consoles are booting noticeably faster with these changes!"
Xbox Series X and S owners can also set their consoles to two different standby modes. One is energy-saving, which turns off the console completely. The other is an Instant-on mode, leaving the console on, but at a low-energy state. Before, energy-saving mode would take around 20 seconds to start up, but the new update brings it down to 15. Instant-on, as the name suggests, would load up an Xbox almost instantly.
The company made improvements to energy-saving mode earlier this year, allowing gamers to download games in the background.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, a non-profit environmental advocacy organization, said in a report last year that Xbox's low-power standby mode would cost American owners an estimated $500 million in energy bills over the next five years. That's the equivalent of a year's worth of energy produced by a large 500MW coal-burning power plant, adding an additional 3 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, according to the NRDC.
Microsoft didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.