Save Big With This $280 Xbox Series S Bundle With Free In-Game Credits

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Gamers have had a frustratingly difficult time getting their hands on certain consoles amid chip shortages, including the ever-elusive Xbox Series X. However, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier and more affordable. Right now at Woot, you can . That's $20 less than the Microsoft store. This deal is available now through April 5 or until supplies are gone -- whichever comes first.

The Series S is the "lite" version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. While it can still run next-gen games like Halo Infinite, the Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up pretty quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an .

While it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120-frames-per-second frame rate of the Series X for super-smooth motion. And at less than 3 inches thick, it's also significantly more compact. If you're hard-core about your gaming, it might be worth waiting out the stock issues to try and snag a Series X, but if you're just looking for a way to enjoy some of those next-gen games, the Series S is a great option for more casual gamers. Especially when you can find it on sale.

As popular Xbox consoles are, it is likely that Woot will run out of stock before April 5, so you should buy early if you want to be sure to get your hands on all the perks available with this great bundle.