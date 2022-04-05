Xbox Series S Deal at Adorama Saves You $50 on the Next-Gen Console

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Gamers have had a frustratingly difficult time getting their hands on certain consoles amid chip shortages, including the elusive Xbox Series X. However, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier and more affordable. Right now at Adorama, you can snag a Series S, the "lite" cousin of the Series X, for just $250. That's $50 off the usual list price and one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this next-gen console so far. All you need to do is use the promo code XBOXS2250 at checkout. There's no set expiration on this offer, but as popular as these Xbox consoles are, there's a good chance that this deal could sell out. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one of these compact consoles at a discount.

The Series S is the compact version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. While it can still run next-gen games like Halo Infinite, the Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an .

While it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120-frames-per-second frame rate of the Series X for super-smooth motion. And at less than 3 inches thick, it's also significantly more compact. If you're hard-core about your gaming, it might be worth waiting out the stock issues to try and snag a Series X, but if you're just looking for a way to enjoy some of those next-gen games, the Series S is a great option for more casual gamers. Especially when you can find it on sale.