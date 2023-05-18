Xbox PC Games Start To Land On Nvidia's GeForce Now

Microsoft announced Thursday that the first Xbox game to arrive on Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now is the latest installment of the Gears of War franchise, Gears 5. GeForce Now subscribers can play the game now. The tech giant also said the games Deathloop, Grounded and Pentiment will arrive on the cloud gaming service on May 25 with more games to come in the future.

The release of Xbox games on Nvidia GeForce Now is part of a 10-year agreement Microsoft and Nvidia signed in February. Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer tweeted at the time that the agreement will allow GeForce Now players to stream Xbox PC games. Spencer also said Activision Blizzard games, like Call of Duty, would be available on GeForce Now following Microsoft's acquisition of the studio.

Nvidia GeForce Now lets subscribers play more than 1,500 PC games on multiple devices, including in their cars, with plans that range in price from free to $20 a month. CNET's review of GeForce Now found that the cloud gaming service can get expensive, if you choose the top subscription tier, but it's worth its for people with large game libraries who want to be able to play titles across devices. More Xbox games, like the Halo, Doom and Fallout franchises, are expected to arrive on GeForce Now in the future.

