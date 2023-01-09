Xbox Partners With Oreo for Limited Edition Cookies and In-Game Prizes

Xbox is partnering with Oreo to create a limited-edition Xbox-themed pack of Oreos. The new snacks will launch exclusively in Europe this month in Oreo's original chocolate wafer, cream-filled cookie, according to an announcement made on Monday. The tops of the wafer will be embossed with six custom designs including the Xbox logo, as well as the A, B, X, Y, of the Xbox Series X|S controller buttons.

Gamers can scan the packaging of the Oreos to play a mini-game where they try to crack cookie combinations in order to unlock Oreo-themed content in Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves and Halo Infinite. These include a black-and-white ship in Sea of Thieves, a blue, white and black striped convertible to use in Forza Horizon 5 and an armor pack in Halo Infinite that looks like cookies and cream mixed with blue.

The cookies will be available in 22 countries, but only for as long as supplies last. Alternatively, you can attempt to get the skins without purchasing the Oreos by playing online.

Sadly, Microsoft confirmed that this is a European-only promotion for now and is currently unavailable in the US.